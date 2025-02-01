Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Boosted by Concord Asset Management LLC VA

Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $672.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $666.25 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $720.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $924.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,004.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.