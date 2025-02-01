Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE RSG opened at $216.82 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.83 and a 12 month high of $220.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.