RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.99.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Free Report ) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

