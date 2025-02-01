RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Price Performance
RFIL stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.99.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
