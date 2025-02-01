RHS Financial LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,828,000 after purchasing an additional 425,233 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,097,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after buying an additional 127,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 31.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 220,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brandy Ford sold 1,845 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $91,106.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at $469,406.28. The trade was a 16.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $747,565.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,563.20. This represents a 7.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,949 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $996.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

