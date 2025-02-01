RHS Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,712,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after buying an additional 3,179,355 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 931,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,311,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $166.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

