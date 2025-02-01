RHS Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 166,466 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 369,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after buying an additional 349,659 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

