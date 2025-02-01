RHS Financial LLC Buys 60,938 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 430.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,938 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 51,616 shares in the last quarter. FSA Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 137,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 115,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,104,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

