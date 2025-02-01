RHS Financial LLC Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 189.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,228 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.36 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

