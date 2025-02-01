RHS Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 160.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,657 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 424,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 282,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 64,651 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHX stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.77.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

