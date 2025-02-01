RHS Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TLH opened at $100.26 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

