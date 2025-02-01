Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.27). Approximately 4,412,265 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 849% from the average daily volume of 464,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.36).
Analyst Ratings Changes
RCDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.05) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ricardo
Ricardo Trading Down 4.5 %
Ricardo Company Profile
Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ricardo
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.