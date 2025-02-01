Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.27). Approximately 4,412,265 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 849% from the average daily volume of 464,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.36).

RCDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.05) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 397.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 441.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.77 million, a PE ratio of 25,200.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

