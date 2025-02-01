Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.27). Approximately 4,412,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 849% from the average daily volume of 464,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.36).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCDO. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Thursday.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ricardo

Ricardo Stock Down 4.5 %

About Ricardo

The stock has a market cap of £156.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25,200.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 397.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 441.32.

(Get Free Report)

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.