Rightmove (LON:RMV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 618.82 ($7.67) and traded as high as GBX 669.40 ($8.30). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 665.40 ($8.25), with a volume of 967,256 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.60) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,677.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 652.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 619.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

