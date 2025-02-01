RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.75 and traded as high as C$18.75. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.65, with a volume of 633,344 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.67.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Suess sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total transaction of C$40,018.08. Also, Senior Officer Oliver Harrison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.95, for a total transaction of C$75,804.00. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canadian real estate investment trust which owns, develops, and operates Canada’s portfolio of retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties. The REIT’s property portfolio includes shopping centers and mixed-use developments, with most of its properties located in Ontario, Canada.
