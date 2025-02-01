Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,570,000 after buying an additional 160,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 643.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,100,000 after buying an additional 361,363 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,949,000 after buying an additional 33,715 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 308,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,400,000 after buying an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,651,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,132. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock worth $2,366,924 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $253.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.