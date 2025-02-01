Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 132,250 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 906.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,250 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $18,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $121.02 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 69.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

