Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 381,367 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 692.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,367 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $21,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,865,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,206,000 after buying an additional 2,609,494 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,560 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 4,176.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,053 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,552,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In other Yum China news, insider Duoduo (Howard) Huang sold 6,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $302,716.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,948.27. This trade represents a 27.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

