Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 336.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,511 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,610,000 after purchasing an additional 884,673 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 840,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,958,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DT opened at $57.82 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.