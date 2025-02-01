Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.20 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,617,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,566,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,631 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,582,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,141,000 after acquiring an additional 535,254 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 40,196.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,539,000 after acquiring an additional 428,897 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,705,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,617,000 after acquiring an additional 397,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $74,551,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DHR opened at $222.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.24. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.34 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.