Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.60 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,828 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $19,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $54.82.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. Equitable’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $79,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,939 shares in the company, valued at $32,536,349.35. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,698 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,806. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Equitable Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

