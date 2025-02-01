Rocket Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Board Member and Grants Options to Enhance Leadership Team

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently announced changes to its Board of Directors through a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. On January 25, 2025, Naveen Yalamanchi resigned from the Board of Directors, with no disagreements reported concerning the company’s operations or policies. Concurrently, Piratip Pratumsuwan was appointed to the Board, effective January 27, 2025.

In line with the company’s non-employee director compensation policy, the Board granted Mr. Pratumsuwan options to purchase shares of the company’s common stock. These options include a First Option Grant of $360,000 and a Second Option Grant of $155,000, with respective vesting schedules tied to Mr. Pratumsuwan’s continued service on the Board.

Mr. Pratumsuwan, aged 33, brings a wealth of experience in healthcare investment and research to Rocket Pharmaceuticals. He has been instrumental in devising investment strategies at RTW Investments, focusing on gene therapy and gene editing technologies. With advanced degrees in Biotechnology and Biochemistry from reputable institutions, Mr. Pratumsuwan is poised to contribute significantly to Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ strategic direction.

Notably, there are no undisclosed arrangements or relationships influencing Mr. Pratumsuwan’s appointment, ensuring transparency and independence in the Board’s composition. His appointment is expected to bring fresh perspectives to the company’s leadership, especially in the evolving landscape of healthcare and biotechnology.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals reaffirms its commitment to strengthening its leadership team and governance structure through strategic appointments like Mr. Pratumsuwan. These enhancements are pivotal as the company continues to advance its mission in the biotechnology sector.

This article highlights Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ latest developments in bolstering its Board of Directors with experienced professionals. The company’s focus on governance and leadership underscores its dedication to driving growth and innovation within the biotechnology industry.

