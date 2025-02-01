Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 129549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $510.30 million, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers.

