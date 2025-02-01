Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -153.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.64 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $120,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

