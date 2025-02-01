RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th.

RPC has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPC to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

RPC Trading Down 0.7 %

RES stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. RPC has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RPC had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RPC from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

