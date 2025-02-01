RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $129.08 on Wednesday. RTX has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $132.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.20.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

