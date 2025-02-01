SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Increased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth approximately $10,869,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SAP by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SAP by 1,496.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $276.42 on Friday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $173.05 and a 52-week high of $280.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $339.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.00 and its 200-day moving average is $232.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.