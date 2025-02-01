Scharf Investments LLC Takes Position in Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 91,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66,170 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QNCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Quince Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Maxim Group began coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Quince Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QNCX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

