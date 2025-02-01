Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 198.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,398 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 281.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 283,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 189,880 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 24,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX opened at $24.63 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

