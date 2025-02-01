Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 120.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,898 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $13,048,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $30.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.