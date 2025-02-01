Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 73.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.