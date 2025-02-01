Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 306.4% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,170,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 395,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 296,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

