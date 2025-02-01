Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Hofer & Associates. Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 203.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,464 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.9% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 968,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 165,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 107,876 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 111,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 80,885 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 691.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 545,465 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 58,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,378 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

