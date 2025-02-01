Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 189.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,149 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.0% in the fourth quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 214,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 143,464 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 968,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 165,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 107,876 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.