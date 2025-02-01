Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Trimmed by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 183,033 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 111,379 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 237,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 149,820 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 60,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 41,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,089,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 742,136 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.