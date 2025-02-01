SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 833 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.