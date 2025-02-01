SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,721 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,366,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,793,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,048,000 after buying an additional 572,100 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,048,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 739.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 940,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 828,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:KWEB opened at $31.28 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $39.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.