Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Short Interest Update

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,652,100 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the December 31st total of 1,176,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Seazen Group Stock Performance

Seazen Group stock remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Seazen Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

About Seazen Group

Seazen Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily develops and sells residential properties and mixed-use complexes, as well as provides commercial property management and other services.

