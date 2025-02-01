Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF) Short Interest Update

Seazen Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SZENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,652,100 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the December 31st total of 1,176,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Seazen Group Stock Performance
Seazen Group stock remained flat at $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Seazen Group has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
About Seazen Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seazen Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Seazen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seazen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.