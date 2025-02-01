Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Security National Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

SNFCA stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1,673.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

