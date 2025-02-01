Sera Prognostics Provides Financial Results and Study Updates

Sera Prognostics, Inc. recently released an 8-K filing detailing its financial status and significant updates regarding its PRIME study. The report, dated January 31, 2025, offers insights into the company’s financial position and key study outcomes.

Financial Highlights:

As of December 31, 2024, Sera Prognostics reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities amounting to approximately $68.2 million (unaudited). The figures are subject to change as they are contingent on further financial statement analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024.

PRIME Study Updates:The PRIME study, focused on Prematurity Risk Assessment Combined With Clinical Interventions for Improving Neonatal Outcomes, achieved significant milestones. Final results were presented at the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine 2025 Pregnancy Meeting. The study showcased successful outcomes in reducing neonatal morbidity and length of hospital stays among low-risk patients for preterm birth.

Key Findings from the PRIME Study:

– The study achieved both co-primary endpoints, demonstrating significant reductions in neonatal morbidity and neonatal length of hospital stay.

– The PreTRM Test, administered in the second trimester, was used in combination with preventive interventions to lower adverse pregnancy outcomes for low-risk patients.

– The study revealed promising reductions in neonatal morbidity and mortality rates, as well as neonatal length of hospital stays, supporting the efficacy of the PreTRM Test.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Sera Prognostics cautioned that the results shared in the report include forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could affect actual results. The company highlighted factors such as scientific acceptance, market dynamics, regulatory changes, and potential competition that could impact future outcomes.

The PRIME study and financial data reflect Sera Prognostics’ commitment to advancing maternal and neonatal care. The company continues to work towards effectively addressing preterm birth risks and improving outcomes through innovative diagnostic solutions.

The full details of the report, including the PRIME study’s methodology and outcomes, can be found in the recently released 8-K filing on the SEC’s website.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sera Prognostics’s 8K filing here.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

