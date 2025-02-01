SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ) Short Interest Up 12,926.1% in January

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QXQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,600 shares, a growth of 12,926.1% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QXQ traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

Get SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF alerts:

SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.4797 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Nasdaq-100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.