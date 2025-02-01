Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 188.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,672 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Shell by 29.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after purchasing an additional 866,954 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,274,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,617,796,000 after buying an additional 507,311 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

SHEL opened at $65.82 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 5.17%. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

