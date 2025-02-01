Short Interest in Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) Drops By 18.7%

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 300,200 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Actelis Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASNS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 144,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.95. Actelis Networks has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Actelis Networks in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

