Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Drops By 22.4%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.20% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DWUS traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $50.48. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970. The stock has a market cap of $119.13 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0869 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

