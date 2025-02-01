Short Interest in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Grows By 33.3%

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Down 9.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIMAU opened at $12.06 on Friday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Company Profile
