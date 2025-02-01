Short Interest in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Grows By 33.3%

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIMAU opened at $12.06 on Friday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Company Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

