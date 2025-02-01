Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Increases By 596.0%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 596.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Algoma Steel Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTLW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.40.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.