Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Increases By 596.0%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 596.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTLW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.