Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Expands By 102.8%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the December 31st total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance
Allarity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,534. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $288.00.
Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allarity Therapeutics
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.