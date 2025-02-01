Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Expands By 102.8%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the December 31st total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Allarity Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,534. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. Allarity Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $288.00.

Featured Articles

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

