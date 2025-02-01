Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rises By 29,000.0%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 29,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Arkema Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Arkema stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,736. Arkema has a 52-week low of $71.26 and a 52-week high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average of $85.00.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arkema will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

