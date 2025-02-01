Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Expands By 2,136.5%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,400 shares, an increase of 2,136.5% from the December 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,564,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 134,305,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,086,359. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
