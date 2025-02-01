Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Drops By 17.6%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Athira Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of ATHA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 184,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,488. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.99. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.30.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Athira Pharma
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Athira Pharma
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.