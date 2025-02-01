Short Interest in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Drops By 17.6%

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ATHA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 184,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,488. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.99. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Athira Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 337,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 252,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 397,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 357,787 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

