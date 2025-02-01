Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expands By 34.5%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,200 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 652,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Baozun by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. Baozun has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baozun from $3.90 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BZUN

About Baozun

(Get Free Report)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

See Also

